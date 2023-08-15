HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local brewery has won an award from USA Today for the third year in a row.

Hershey-based Tröegs earned the top spot for the Best Brewery Tour in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, which was held by USA Today.

“Back in the early days, my brother Chris and I used to give brewery tours every Saturday,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “It’s amazing to see how our tour has evolved over the years. Our tour guides are super passionate about our beer and love explaining why we do things the way we do here at Tröegs.”

The Tröegs tour offers a look at the family-owned brewery and how they create, package, and distribute their beer across nine states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The tour also goes into the history of Tröegs and even an Art of Tröegs gallery.

The tour features look in the mill room, hops cooler, and many other unique rooms in the facility. A welcome beer kicks off the tour, and three other samples are offered during the tour.

Tröegs tours are currently offered Thursday through Sunday, and private tours are available Tuesday through Thursday by appointment. More details on the tours can be found here.