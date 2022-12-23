LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors.

According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022.

Currently, the 4,253 square foot space, also referred to as suite 89, that has been occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings is now available for lease, according to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

The reason for the closure has not yet been disclosed. According to the employee, the popular wing stop will remain open the rest of the evening before closing its doors for good at midnight on Friday.