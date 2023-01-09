MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour.

According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.

Police say the man’s paid caregiver, Joseph Munyambu, allegedly left the man in the vehicle and was inside his home.

Police believe this was not an isolated incident.

Munyambu was charged with felony neglect of a care dependent person and taken to Dauphin County Booking for arraignment. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 18.