SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County have arrested a man they say was involved in an attempted carjacking on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to Susquehanna Township Police, at around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Crest Road for a carjacking attempt.

The investigation revealed that a suspect approached a man working at home and allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Police stated that as the victim walked the suspect to the vehicle, he retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at the suspect.

Police then said that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jamel Jackson, fled on foot but ran into a fence. This was when the victim was able to hold the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Jackson was arraigned on charges of attempted robbery, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and trespass with $50,000 bail.