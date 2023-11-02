DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two men accused of a multi-state crime spree that included numerous armed robberies in Dauphin County have been charged.

Darryn Corbett, of Harrisburg, and Duane Yancy, of Easton, are accused of working together to rob Turkey Hill along Paxton Street, Dollar General along South 29th Street, and two ATM customers at M&T Bank along Paxton Street, according to charges filed by Swatar Township Police.

A person depositing $1,700 in cash at the ATM was robbed at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, and surveillance video was able to capture the incident. A different person using the ATM then reported that they were robbed on Oct. 25. Police say video showed the same suspect walking away from the scene.

Turkey Hill was robbed twice, the first time, on Oct. 19 just after 11 p.m. when a cashier was hit in the head by a handgun before being demanded money from the register. Police say that it was the same suspect at the first ATM armed robbery.

The Turkey Hill was robbed again on Oct. 25. around 9 p.m. when customers were forced to the ground at gunpoint and money was taken from the register.

According to the criminal complaint, during the investigation, there was a Dodge Ram pickup truck registered to Corbett on surveillance video in the area during the robberies.

Police in New Jersey contacted the Swatara Police about the truck that was involved in another armed robbery where a shot was fired.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the truck was found at a residence by police, they also made contact with the duo and determined that they had just driven to and from New Jersey. When police searched the place, they also found clothing that was worn by the suspect.

Yancey faces numerous felony charges of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm prohibited and aggravated assault.

Corbett also faces felony charges of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

The duo is locked up in Dauphin County Prison with their bail denied, and they are awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.