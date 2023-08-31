LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jonestown Road in Dauphin County will officially open on Thursday, September 7, according to the company.

Located at the former Arby’s on 5051 Jonestown Road, the Chick-fil-A will have drive-thru, outdoor dining, and carry-out service.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The location will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

The restaurant will employ 80-100 full and part-time employees and be operated by Delaware native Stephanie Kapetanakos.

Chick-fil-A Inc. will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America as part of the grand opening and recognizing 100 “local heroes” in the Harrisburg area with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.

Excess food from the restaurant will also be donated to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits.