(WHTM) – Thomas Fornwald, 68 of Lykens, was sentenced to three life sentences for molesting multiple children, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Senior Judge Richard Lewis conducted a sexually violent predatory hearing before the imposing sentence. A witness gave an expert testimony which Judge Lewis then found Fornwald was a sexually violent predator, according to the DA.

The three victims attended the sentencing hearing and one spoke about how the crimes have had a lasting impact on their life.

Fornwald had prior convictions of rape and indecent assault.