(WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor has conceded to Justin Douglas in the Dauphin County Commissioner race.

Following one of the closest local races of the most recent election, Saylor, a Republican, announced his concession to Douglas, a Democrat, on Monday, November 13.

In a statement posted online Saylor wrote, “The county commissioner election is close, but the outcome is now clear. I congratulate Justin Douglas on his victory and wish him all the best as he becomes the new Dauphin County Commissioner in January. Serving in county government has been the most rewarding experience of my career… so far. I am so very thankful to the county employees. Their hard work and dedication made my job easier. And I am honored to have served beside an outstanding team of county row officers and judges whose deep commitment to public service was inspiring,” he wrote.

In his statement, Saylor also thanked the other Dauphin County Commissioners and congratulated Scott Burford on becoming York County’s newest commissioner.

In his remaining time in office, Saylor said in his statement, he plans to focus on adopting a new county budget.

Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, a Republican, and George Hartwick, a Democrat, both won their bids for another term in the election.