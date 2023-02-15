DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a packed house at the Dauphin County Comissioners Meeting on Wednesday.

Members of the Central Dauphin High Schools girls’ soccer team were in attendance, commissioners honored them for capturing the 4A State Championship.

The Central Dauphin Rams bounced back from a District 3 Title Loss. This was the team’s first year under head coach Chris Jones.

“One thing they did right away, they trusted me, gave me utmost respect, and I give them respect for what they did this year,” Coach Jones said.

“It was the best feeling ever, in my head thought alright, we just one. As a goalkeeper, I was like ‘I am not going to let another goal in,’ that was basically my thought, I know we’re not losing and not letting a goal in,” Junior Samantha Widnick said.

During the season, the Central Dauphin girls scored 100 goals, and they only allowed 10 goals in 25 games. Congratulations!