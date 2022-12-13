DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Dauphin County Commissioners are expected to complete a budget that will not include a property tax increase.

If property taxes are not increased, it will be the 18th year in a row without an increase.

The commissioners said creating a budget without a tax increase was more difficult this year due to inflation and high gas prices.

Instead of increasing property taxes, the commissioners made cuts, and are expected to make more before the last vote on Wednesday.

