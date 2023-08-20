DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners have announced they will be providing information on how to stay safe against common scams.

Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, and George P. Hartwick III, as well as senior services professionals and law enforcement, will be holding these information sessions on Monday, Aug. 21.

The information sessions will be held at the following locations and times on Monday:

Millersburg Senior Center 109 Edward Dr., Millersburg, Pa.: 9 a.m.

Friendship Center located in Lower Paxton: 12 p.m.

Hoy Towers, Mohn Street, Steelton : 2 p.m.

More information about these scam info sessions can be found by calling 717-780-6130.