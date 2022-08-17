DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health.

Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Its been such a wonderful experience, to not to only to pursue my passion, but to be surrounded by students who are academically driven like I am,” said Stokes.

Stokes is committed to attending Chatham University, where she will major in neuroscience, in the Pittsburgh area. Stokes plans to study neuroscience what at Chatham.

Stokes’ dad, Floyd, is the founder of the American Literacy Corporation.