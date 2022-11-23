DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County commissioners have proposed a $221.6 million 2023 budget.

For the 18th consecutive year, the budget does not include a property tax increase, according to the county.

“Holding the line on taxes gets harder with each passing year, as the costs of goods and services continue to rise,” Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said. “This budget proposal truly involved a team effort that we are proud of.”

The proposed budget is available for public inspection online here. It can also be viewed at the Dauphin County Administration Building at 2 S. Second St. in Harrisburg.

According to the county, “Staffing and employee retention remains a challenge, particularly in social services departments. Unfunded mandates, such as those from the state for running elections, have been burdensome. Costs of materials remains high.”

The commissioners will vote to adopt the 2023 budget at a public meeting on Dec. 14. The county says some additional cuts may be made before the vote.