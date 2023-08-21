DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)- To prevent senior citizens from falling victim to scams, Dauphin County Commissioners toured the county to warn seniors against scams that are becoming more believable, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence.

“You get a phone call from someone who sounds like a family member in trouble, looking for money and, so you want to respond and give them money and it turns out it’s all a scam,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

“When you get that phone call or you get that email you’re not sure of, before you click, before you give somebody information, hang up, call someone you trust,” Gary Lorfido with AARP said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office says getting ahead of scammers is like playing a game of cat and mouse.

“As we educate people on things to look out for, the scammers then try to find ways to get around that,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Sarah Fransch said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last week, the Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of three New York men in separate scams that victimized Pennsylvania seniors using ‘sweepstakes’ and ‘anti-virus’ ploys.

“If anyone thinks they’ve been scammed, the first thing they should do is call the police, make a police report, they can always file a report with us,” Fransch said.

The Attorney General’s office has a text alert system. It gives you alters with tips to keep you in the know of new tactics scammers are using.