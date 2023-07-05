DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners’ bet paid finally paid off on Wednesday when they received a box filled with grapes and dates.

The commissioners placed a bet with the supervisor of Riverside County, California, where the Coachella Valley Firebirds play.

The Hershey Bears beat them last month to win the team’s 12th Calder Cup.

“It was truly an east coast versus west coast wager, and we came out on top. We couldn’t be happier, these are bigger, juicier and tastier than the dates we have around here,” said Mike Pries (R-Dauphin County).

Riverside County also made June 23 “Hershey Bears Day.”

The Dauphin County Commissioners would have sent 22 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate if the Bears lost.