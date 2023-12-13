DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners approved a budget for 2024, marking the 19th straight year without a property tax increase.

It’s something Commissioner Mike Pries says residents have come to expect.

However, that streak could end soon if the legislature doesn’t increase funding for 911 centers.

Pries said, “It shouldn’t impact us in 2024 but clearly into 2025 it would directly impact the budget in a negative way.”

“As we enter an unprecedented 19th year without a tax increase, Dauphin County has further

cemented its position as a state leader in fiscal responsibility,” said Pries, chairman of the

Board of Commissioners.

“Crafting a spending plan every year is not an easy task, but it is an important one we do while

being ever mindful of the challenges families face when working on their own, household

budgets,” Commissioner Chad Saylor said. “I’m thankful we were able to make responsible

decisions to protect taxpayers.”

“Year after year, we have been contending with unfunded mandates and stagnant state and

federal funding in the areas in which we need it the most. Still, we are committed to providing

essential services, and this budget will allow us to do so,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III

said.

According to the release, the property tax rate is 6.88 mills for county services (one mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value).

A decision on the 911 funding could be made later this week.