DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County correctional officer has been placed on administrative leave after an inmate was hospitalized for injuries after a “physical altercation.”

According to Dauphin County officials, an investigation was opened after the altercation between at least one correctional officer and two incarcerated individuals at the Dauphin County Prison on Feb. 26.

The injured individual was hospitalized for treatment and released back to the prison. The nature of the individual’s injuries and what led to the altercation were not disclosed by county officials.

The correctional officer’s leave is pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

“While we continue to review the evidence in this case, I want to make it clear to our community that any inappropriate or excessive use of force is unacceptable and will be handled swiftly,” said John Bey, Dauphin County Director of Criminal Justice. “Our office of Internal Affairs immediately launched an administrative investigation into this case and referred it to law enforcement authorities, who are conducting a separate criminal investigation.”

Bey said no additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation by the prison’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are committed to accountability and transparency, which is why we are proactively releasing this information to the public while the investigations continue,” Bey said. “Our community deserves the highest possible ethical and professional standards from our correctional officers and our entire prison staff. When we fail to meet those high standards, we will take swift corrective action to address it.”