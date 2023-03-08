DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Housing Authority is hosting an event to encourage more landlords to accept housing vouchers.

The Housing Choice voucher allows low-income families to live in traditional rental homes. The housing authority states there is a shortage of landlords accepting the vouchers.

Around 75 households with vouchers are looking for housing but cannot find a place to live.

‘There is a shortage of landlords, there’s a shortage of housing in general, I think that’s been made very clear over the last couple of years,” Executive Director for the Dauphin County Housing Authority Leah Eppinger said.

The events for landlords will be held on March 15 at the Prince of Peace Parish, located at 815 South Second Street in Steelton. There will be an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and an evening session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.