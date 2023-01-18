DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County commissioners are set to approve a tax credit for volunteer emergency first responders.

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries says this is a way to say thank you to the people who volunteer their time protecting the community. Cumberland County did this last year, now Dauphin County wants to do the same.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pries says volunteer first responders are the most valuable asset in the community. Last year, there were 312,000 emergency dispatches in Dauphin County — 50,000 for EMS and 12,000 for fire. Pries says volunteer firefighters and EMS make up 20% of those emergency dispatches.

The commissioners are set to vote on this on Wednesday morning. The tax credit would be $250 off county real estate tax.

Commissioners would give a check to each individual fire and EMS department, and then it would be up to those departments to distribute the checks once they determine who qualifies. Members would have to live in Dauphin County and be volunteers.

Pries says this could also encourage more people to become volunteer first responders.

“The crime, the car accidents, the fires, the hazards at home — they’re not dwindling at all. So the numbers keep increasing, but the numbers of volunteers out there are decreasing, so this is one small way to say thank you to the volunteers for the great work they have done, are doing, and will continue to do for members of their community,” Pries said.

The commissioners will meet at 10 on Wednesday morning. Pries expects this to pass unanimously.