DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets.

Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Raptosh said he didn’t realize he had won until a day after the drawing.

Raptosh said he showed his ticket to his daughter, and they both checked to see if it was a winner.

“She started screaming and saying, ‘No way, no way!’ It took me longer to read the numbers until I realized we had the winning ticket,” said Woody.

“I was in the bedroom and heard my daughter scream. I thought, ‘What is happening?’” said Kathy, Woody’s wife. “He said, ‘Kathy check this out!’”

“My heart was racing!” said Raptosh, who said that after 35 years of working for the Commonwealth as a civil engineer, he’s ready to retire and this will help.

“We can also do some home improvements and help the kids,” added Raptosh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To determine if they have won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and make an appointment to file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

The Turkey Hill location received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.