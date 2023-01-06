DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Dauphin County District Attorney, Francis Chardo, Paxtang’s volunteer fire chief has been arrested by Dauphin County Investigators.

The fire chief, 26-year-old Matt Lemmon, also operates an HVAC business, Lemmon HVAC-R LLC.

Per the district attorney’s office, Lemmon allegedly stole approximately $36,000 from a job he did not complete. Lemmon was charged with unlawfully taking moveable property on Sept. 12, 2020.

Lemmon posted his $10,000 bail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Paxtang’s Fire Department is operating, however, the borough decided to get their fire protection from Swatara Township for 2023.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are released.