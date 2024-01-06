DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As a tribute to Steelton’s Fire Chief Gene Vance, who passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Dauphin County Commissioners have ordered all state and county flags to be flown to half-mast within Dauphin County.

The flags will be lowered until his interment, which has yet to be determined or announced.

Vance began his firefighting career at 18, serving at the former Baldwin Hose Company #4. He moved up through the ranks and was named Chief in 1998.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We thank him for his inspiring leadership and public service, and the unselfish service of all our firefighters. Along with the entire Steelton and Dauphin County community, we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, fire department, and many friends. May he rest in peace,” the commissioners said in a statement.

The commissioners have said that all residents are welcome to join in this salute to service for Chief Vance.