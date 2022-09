DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open.

The golf center’s Facebook page says they will remain open for a minimum of five more years.

In July the driving range said they would be closing permanently on September 30 because their land was converted into a Conservation Easement. Bumble Bee Hollow said they did not own their land.