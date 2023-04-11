DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County’s 50+ Expo hopes to keep Baby Boomers in the Midstate healthy.

The expo is in its 24th year and offers the 50+ community various resources like help with social security, Medicare benefits, taxes, and free healthcare screenings.

The event is meant to encourage productive and healthy lifestyle choices.

“The most important things we talk about are health and money, so that’s really a topic that we cover well. And we have a variety of vendors here who will share information today because the most important thing is to help people learn so they can make good decisions,” said Donna Anderson, president of the 50+ Expo.

The next 50+ expo will be held in Lancaster County.