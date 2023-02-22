HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A home listed for sale in Dauphin County comes with an unexpected surprise, a hidden room.

According to the Zillow listing, the 4,000-square-foot home has a hidden playroom set up for kids.

Located in Hummelstown, the home has five bedrooms, four full baths, and a recently renovated kitchen.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, while the primary bedroom has an en suite and walk-in closets.

The lower level has a kitchenette, game room, bedroom, full bath, and a family room with a walk out to the create patio and hot tub.

There’s also a screened in balcony overlooking the backyard on the half-acre property.

Located in the Hershey School District, the home also has a third floor attic that could be turned into a finished living area.

For more information on this listing, visit its Zillow page.

