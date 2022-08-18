DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.

A contractor will be repairing two sections of concrete pavement, one that is deteriorated and one that was damaged by a tractor trailer. The ramp is going to be closed and a detour will be in place using northbound to I-81 to eastbound Route 22 to Elmerton Avenue to Progress Avenue to southbound I-81 to westbound Route 22.

This work is part of a 6.1 miles resurfacing project that is taking place on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. This project includes things like concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other activities.

These projects will be taking place on Route 22/322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.

The New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project.

