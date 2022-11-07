PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season.

According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this upcoming week will be our last of the 2022 season.”

The post states that the Dauphin, Linglestown, and Derry Street locations will all be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 10.

Starting Friday, Nov. 11, there will be a season-ending quart sale in which customers can buy whatever stock remains at each location. On Saturday, Nov. 12, there is a possibility that the inventory will be combined and sold at only one location, but according to the post that decision won’t be made until Friday.

Starting Friday, the hand-dipped quarts will be sold three for $14 or $5 each. They typically cost $7.