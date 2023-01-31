DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge.

Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.

However, last year the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline (CJD) ruled that McKnight misused her power as a judge.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, the Pennsylvania CJD outlined McKnight’s punishment, a 200-day unpaid suspension.

McKnight has already served 190 days of her 200-day suspension and will start serving her remaining 10 days on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

After completing the 200-day suspension, McKnight will spend one year on probation, where she is not allowed to commit any more ethical violations.