DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is looking for people in recovery to perform spoken word or poetry pieces at their upcoming event in September.

“Recovery is a journey; we invite you to share yours!” Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services wrote in a Facebook post.

They also wrote, “This is an opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and thoughts through poetry.”

The event will be held at Fort Hunter Park on September 30 at 7 p.m. and the event is sponsored by Dauphin County and Hero In the Fight.

Individuals who are interested in registering as a performer should email Lauren Krebs at LKrebs@Dauphincounty.gov by September 15th.

Walk-in performers will be welcome but are not guaranteed stage time.