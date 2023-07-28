DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is facing charges for allegedly intentionally hitting another person with his vehicle in Dauphin County.

According to the criminal complaint by Pennsylvania State Police, Israel Negron, 38, of Grantville, drove his 2015 white Kia Soul at a high rate of speed before hitting his brakes and slamming into a person walking along the roadway.

Surveillance video was able to capture the incident that took place along Decatur Drive in West Hanover Township on July 12.

Troopers report that the video showed the SUV drive past the man, then turn around, and headed towards him before braking a few feet away from him and striking him, the complaint states.

When the man was interviewed, he told Troopers that an argument broke out at a residence that involved Negron. He said that he left and was then walking through the community when he saw Negron drive past him, then turn around before hitting him.

An employee of a business that the assault took place in front of also reported to Troopers that Rodriguez-Negron came into the shop and admitted to hitting the man, according to the complaint.

Negron faces a charge of felony aggravated assault — attempt to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, along with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and two summary charges of driving without a license and harassment.

Negron is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with bail set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.