LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an armed burglary that took place in Lykens Township.

According to a State Police report, Troopers responded to a home in the early morning hours of Nov. 16. State Police say there were two victims, an unnamed 23-year-old Lykens woman and a five-year-old child inside the home.

As police investigated, they determined that Matthew Lentz, 23, allegedly entered the victims’ home around 2 a.m., held the victims captive, and threatened to kill the victims.

According to Troopers, Lentz allegedly fired his gun inside the home and then fled the area before being taken into custody.

Lentz was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

Lentz, of Williamstown, was arraigned & denied bail before being transported to the Dauphin County Prison.