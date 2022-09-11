DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.

Troopers and court records say Keys was charged with fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI, drug possession, and multiple traffic violations.

Keys, 40, was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center with bail set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is set for September 26.