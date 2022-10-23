ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the knife was wrestled away from Scott, but the intended stabbing victim suffered a thumb injury.

Scott was detained and taken to the Dauphin County Prison where he is being held on $25,000 bail. He is facing charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment.

Scott is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 7, 2022.