UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month.

On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object.

The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian where it was determined the cat was shot multiple times, including in the neck.

State Police say Alex Yates, 31, was charged for allegedly shooting a .177 caliber air rifle multiple times “with the intent to harm the animal.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yates was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.

Yates was arraigned on Feb. 7 with preliminary hearings set for Feb. 27 and March 13.