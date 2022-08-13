MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family.

Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of conducting a mass shooting and had unlawfully obtained firearms” through false statements on background checks.

A search warrant was conducted at Etzweiler’s residence where State Police say numerous firearms, firearm accessories, ammunition, drugs, and other items were found.

Etzweiler was taken into custody on August 12 and charged with three felonies for allegedly making false written statements to obtain a firearm, misdemeanors for terroristic threats and unsworn falsifications to authorities, and related charges.

Etzweiler was denied bail and taken to the Dauphin County Prison to await a hearing on August 29.