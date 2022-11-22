WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted.

State Police say David Thomas was charged with aggravated assault of a child, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thomas was taken into custody on Nov. 22 and taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.

Charges in this case were approved by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse Protection Unit.