HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting two people.

Pennsylvania State Police say Jason Lark had struck a woman in the head and face with closed fists on the evening of December 16. Lark is also alleged to have struck the woman with a long walking stick, causing injury to her mouth and teeth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim notified another person who came to the home and was also assaulted by Lark, according to Troopers.

State Police say Lark pointed a shotgun at the male victim, told him he was going to kill him, then struck him in the back of the head with the gun barrel.

Lark was taken into custody on Sunday and taken to the Dauphin County Prison with bail set at $150,000. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault as well as charges for terroristic threats and simple assault.