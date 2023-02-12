LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man has been charged after he allegedly destroyed his residence and attempted to set it on fire on Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Jonestown Road for a report of a man allegedly destroying his home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them the man, identified as Michael Benson, had allegedly attempted to set his home on fire earlier in the day and was now barricading himself inside the house.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to the scene while Lower Paxton officers continued to negotiate with Benson.

Around 3:20 p.m., Benson was safely taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, where he was charged with attempted arson, risking a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Benson was arraigned and held at the Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.