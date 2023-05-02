HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged with attempting to kill his father last month in Jackson Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 28 Troopers responded to a welfare check and say they determined a physical dispute occurred between a father and son.

Through interviews and scene processing, State Police say the nature of the incident rose to the level of attempted homicide.

Timothy Kirschke, 37, was arrested and arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center on charges including criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Kirschke was held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 9.