DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing multiple sex crime charges after an alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Pennsylvania State Police say on the morning of March 7, Troopers responded to a reported sexual assault in progress.
Troopers say Jacob Reichel had allegedly ingested narcotics and indecently assaulted an underage victim.
Reichel was taken into custody and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.
According to court records, Reichel is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.