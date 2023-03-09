DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing multiple sex crime charges after an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Pennsylvania State Police say on the morning of March 7, Troopers responded to a reported sexual assault in progress.

Troopers say Jacob Reichel had allegedly ingested narcotics and indecently assaulted an underage victim.

Reichel was taken into custody and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.

According to court records, Reichel is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.