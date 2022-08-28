WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a young child on multiple occasions.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Cody Jones of Williamstown was charged with multiple felonies after a young girl reported being sexually assaulted. Troopers say the investigation found Jones allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on at least two occasions.

State Police say the alleged assaults occurred between July and August 2022.

According to State Police and court records, Jones is facing charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13, indecent assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

The charges were approved by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office’s Child Protection Unit.

Jones, 29, was taken into custody on August 28 and booked at the Dauphin County Prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 19.