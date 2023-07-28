GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly trafficking two underage girls.

According to State Police in Lykens, Troopers learned received a report of suspected child sexual abuse involving two underage victims.

After conducting an investigation and working with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office, State Police say Kevin Alting was arrested and charged with trafficking individuals, indecent assault of a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.

Alting was taken into custody on July 26 and taken to the Dauphin County Prison where he remains on $150,000 bail. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 7.