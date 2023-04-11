YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 36-year-old Dauphin County man was sentenced to state prison after being deemed a “sexually violent predator,” according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan David McCann of Middletown received a 15 to 40 year sentence in state prison, and an additional five years of probation, after pleading guilty to one count of statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and one count of corruption of minors.

According to court records, McCann was arrested last April for sex crimes reported to have occurred in 2020.

The case was heard by Judge Musti Cook, investigated by the York County Regional Police Department, and prosecuted by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Elen O’Donnell.