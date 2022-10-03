HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township for a welfare check. Witnesses reported seeing a woman and four children walking down the road around 3 a.m. The witness said the woman claimed she ran out of gas and wanted to baptize her children.

The witness reported to State Police that much of what the woman was saying did not make sense and transported her to a gas station. After getting gas, the witness drove the woman and children back to their van. State Police were not able to locate the woman or her children.

The criminal complaint says hours later State Police learned Candice McElwee and her four children (ages 3, 7, 10, and 12) had not been seen for two days. State Police also learned McElwee may have been using methamphetamine and experiencing health problems.

The two eldest children were later located and picked up at a relative’s home, however, McElwee and her two youngest children were still not to be found until later that day in Cumberland County, according to State Police.

In the criminal complaint, State Police say a witness claimed McElwee stated “I have a problem, one of my children are possessed and I need to manage it… I need to eliminate one child.” McElwee also allegedly stated that the child “will be resurrected and all will be good again.”

McElwee was transported by first responders to UPMC for a mental health evaluation and the children were picked up by a family member.

State Police interviewed McElwee’s children who said their mother claimed “the flood was coming,” that their father was the “son of the devil,” and they were “the only real Christians,” according to the criminal complaint.

A child reported that their mother tried to “baptize” them by pushing their head under the water multiple times and said “I’ll drown my own daughter.” McElwee’s children also said their mother attempted to bury them in dirt and under rocks, saying they would be dead for three days and go to heaven.

McElwee was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault of children under 13, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one traffic violation for driving with a revoked/suspended license.

McElwee was transported to the Dauphin County Prison and remains in custody.