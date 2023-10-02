DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County wants to hear from its residents about substance use.

A survey created by the county’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Services is now available. The goal is to improve prevention, education, and treatment resources.

“Personnel will be distributing flyers about this survey at a number of healthcare, wellness and

community centers and I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete it,”

Commissioners Chairman Mike Pries said.

The survey comes just weeks after a spike in overdoses in the county, many of which were fatal. County officials said this survey was already in the works before those incidents occurred.

“That did help influence some of the questions that we placed into the survey to try to really capture information from that unfortunate event as well, but this is something that our prevention department started as a way to try to regroup and really view the county as a whole and gather as much information as we could,” Lauren Krebs said.

Within a few days, the county received around 100 responses. You can take the survey by clicking here.

Anyone with questions about the survey can call 717-635-2254.