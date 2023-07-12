HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Scam calls have been around for years, and with the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), those calls are becoming even more believable.

Scammers targeted former Dauphin County Treasurer Janis Creason, who found it to be very believable despite years of training to recognize scams.

Creason thought her daughter was in real trouble after picking up a call from an unknown number and hearing her daughter’s voice on the other end.

“She was sobbing, but I could recognize her voice, it was no question,” Creason said.

Another voice, claiming to be an officer joined the call.

“He told me she had been in an accident, that she confessed she was looking at her cell phone,” Creason said.

Creason’s daughter said she got in an accident in Phoenixville.

“My daughter who lives nearby here in Harrisburg actually was en route to Philadelphia that day for a conference,” Creason said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The scam went on for nearly two hours and then came the demand for $15,000. Eventually, Creason received a text message from her daughter’s personal cell phone number.

Scams are nothing new but advances in technology are making them much more convincing.

“All they really need is about a 20 to 30-second clip of the individual speaking, typically they can get that from social media,” said John Sancenito, president of Information Network Associates.

Scammers can take clips of people talking and use them to their advantage.

“They can use AI to analyze the voice and they can tell AI what to say and it will represent that person’s voice and it can be quite convincing,” said Sancenito.