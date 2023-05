DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes raised money for 15 local nonprofits.

The Dauphin County Medical Society Alliance held its 19th annual fashion show and luncheon at West Shore Country Club.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The proceeds went to the organization including vision resources of Central Pennsylvania Beacon Clinic and the Mental Wellness Awareness Association.

abc27’s Alicia Richards was the emcee for the event that was held on Thursday afternoon