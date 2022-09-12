DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is getting money as part of an opioid settlement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sept. 12.

Dauphin County is getting $11.4 million; Another $2 million is going to the district attorney’s office, which will help them better fight the opioid crisis.

“This money, I’m confident, will save lives in our community. Our counties are on the front lines in distributing these resources and helping those people who are in need,” said Shapiro.

Dauphin County already got its first payment of the settlement money, just under $450,000.