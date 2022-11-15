DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is taking part in America Recycles Day, which promotes the importance of recycling.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15, the first 100 people who dropped off recyclables at the county recycle center got a free water bottle made out of recycled materials.

The county recycling center accepts several kinds of items for free, as well as appliances for a small fee.

“Our residents and people, in general, want to help the environment. Because they don’t want it illegally dumped somewhere, whether it’s a ravine or an alley in the city. It causes environmental hazards and safety concerns,” said Kelly Megonnel of the Dauphin County Solid Waste and Recycling.

Dauphin County has recycled more than 1.6 million tons of common recyclables since 2001.