SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Clearfield Street around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 for a reported strong-arm robbery.

According to police, officers learned that a group of four males physically assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery person while making a delivery to a residence.

The investigation was led by Swatara Police and Detectives and at 9:45 a.m. today they arrested three juvenile males, ages 16 to 17, at a residence on Clearfield Street.

The juveniles were taken to Dauphin County Booking Center and then transferred to the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office, according to police.

The police also say that the fourth suspect still remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Detective Ken Platt at 717-564-2550, kplatt@swatarapolice.org or contact the Dauphin County 911 center.